Richard H Kirk was famed for his time with band Cabaret Voltaire and musicians who were influenced by him have put together a compilation of tracks which reflect his influence.

Plate Glass Replicas takes its name from the title of a track on Kirk’s debut album and all proceeds will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

The album features a song by My Lo-Fi Heart, the solo project of Sheffield musician Ian Turley. He said: “When the sad news broke that Richard H Kirk had passed away members of the Cabaret Voltaire group on Facebook started discussing the ways which Richard and the music he created had influenced many of us into making our own music.

Richard H Kirk, Cabaret Voltlaire

"From this discussion it was suggested that we create a compilation of tracks which reflect this influence.

“Tracks were submitted by artists from around the world and reflect the wide range of styles which Richard H Kirk’s music covered. There are harsh industrial tracks, ring-modulated vocals, sparse techno bleeps, gentle arpeggios encapsulating an experimental approach to electronic music.

“As you would expect there are tracks from Sheffield’s rich electronic underground scene. Some who knew and worked with Richard over the years and others for whom his music forms one of the reasons they picked up instruments in the first place.”

The compilation is available from bandcamp.com which says: “All tracks were composed by artists who are influenced by Richard H Kirk and the music which he created as a member of Cabaret Voltaire, Sweet Exorcist and the many other projects he was involved in."

Kirk, along with Cabaret Voltaire co-founders Chris Watson and Stephen Mallinder, formed the group in Sheffield in 1973. They signed to Rough Trade in 1978 and became known around the city in the late ’70s for their provocative live performances.