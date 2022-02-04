Singer Sarah Jane hoping to return to normality at The Greystones
British soul, jazz and R&B singer Sarah Jane Morris is looking ‘to be able to return to some normality’ as a brief UK tour brings her back to Sheffield.
She will be performing songs from Sweet Little Mystery - her homage to the late John Martyn – at The Greystones on Friday, February 18, a date rescheduled from May 2020. And the spirit will no doubt be with her.
For the legendary Scottish singer-songwriter, who died in 2009 at the age of 60, played the pub when it was the Highcliffe in the Sixties and Seventies.
Sarah Jane, alongside guitarist and right hand man Tony Remy, relished the challenge of reworking some of the songs of the man she describes as an “incredible guitarist and vocalist.
“I can remember watching him on the Old Grey Whistle Test and he was musically the backdrop to my teenage years,” she says.
The Sweet Little Mystery album was recorded just before lockdown. Currently, Sarah Jane is crowdfunding for her latest project, The Sisterhood.
During the enforced lay off, she wrote ten songs about the lives of ten female singers and singer-songwriters who have inspired her over the years “and who have made their marks on musical history.
“Bessie, Billie, Miriam, Nina, Aretha, Janis, Joni, Ricky-Lee, Annie, Kate – who needs a second name in company like this?”
For the moment, though, Sarah Jane is aiming to take the “passion and compassion” she aimed for on Sweet Little Mystery to live audiences.
At the Greystones she will be joined by Tony Remy and another guitarist, Tim Cansfield, and the setlist will also include songs from the Bloody Rain and Let The Music Play albums. Over 40 years, Sarah Jane has won critical acclaim and international success showcasing her wonderfully expressive and diverse vocal style on everything from Bertold Brecht and pop standards to equally intriguing collaborations with classical orchestras.
There have been shows at the Royal Albert Hall, Venice Opera House and in front of a 10,000-strong audience in Athens. Let’s just say that the one at the Greystones will be a little more intimate. Sarah Jane says: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Sheffield. ”