Showroom Cinema: Oscar nominated director hosting 35mm showing of beloved film Metropolitan in Sheffield
Indie filmmaker Whit Stillman has developed a cult following over the years as generations continue to discover his clever and comical writing.
Yet one of his most beloved pictures may just be his first, Metropolitan.
Described as one of of the ‘great American independent films’ of the decade, the 1990 classic follows a young man’s romantic escapades at the high-class parties of New York’s elite.
Stillman’s filmmaking debut earned him a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the following year’s Oscar’s as well as a number of other accolades from the likes of the Deauville American Film Festival and New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
And now the award-winning director will be heading to Sheffield to relive the 35-year-old adventure will local fans.
The Showroom Cinema on Paternoster Row is showing a special 35mm print of the film - which was made for a 20th anniversary screening at Sundance in 2010 - before hosting a Q and A with the filmmaker himself.
The event, organised by film preservation group Lost Reels, will take place on July 22 and tickets are already on sale.
It comes as part of a wider tour of Whit Stillman’s films in cinemas across the country.
A Lost Reels spokesperson said: “We hope you can join us at one of these wonderful venues for what will surely be a memorable Whit Stillman 35mm screening and Q and A event.”
