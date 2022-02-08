Showroom cinema: Death on the Nile, Belle, Lingui: The Sacred Bonds and Nightmare Alley among this week's films

It can be difficult to search for a new release that makes you roaring to go and watch it, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the films showing this week to make it easier for you.

Belle (PG)

In this adventure anime movie, a shy high school student becomes a globally beloved singer after entering a fantastic virtual world. She soon embarks on an epic quest to uncover the identity of a mysterious beast who's on the run from ruthless vigilantes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Branagh in Death On The Nile

The show-timings for this week are:

Mon: 12.50 / 17.40

Tue: 12.45 / 17.40

Wed: 14.25 / 17.15

Lingui

Thu: 17.20 / 20.15

Death On The Nile (12a)

In this mystery a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

The showtimes for this week are:

Honor Swinton Byrne stars in The Souvenir Part II

Fri: 12.00 / 14.45 / 17.30 / 20.15

Sat: 12.00 / 14.45 / 17.30 / 20.15

Sun: 12.00 / 14.45 / 17.30 / 20.15

Lingui: The Sacred Bonds (15)

The Sacred Bonds features a young Muslim mother that finds out that her 15-year-old daughter is pregnant and wishes to have an abortion. The two women face an impossible situation in a country where abortion is legally and morally condemned.

Sheffield Showtimes for this week are:

Mon: 20.30

Tue: 20.30

Wed: 20.00

Thu: 15.00

The Souvenir Part II

The Souvenir Part II continues the romantic story of Julie, who is in the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with an older man. Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him by making her graduation film.

There are many showtimes this week for The Souvenir Part ll with a screening in the afternoon, evening and at night:

Mon: 13.30 / 15.55 / 18.20 / 20.45

Tue: 13.00 / 14.45 / 17.30 / 20.40

Wed: 12.45 / 15.15 / 18.15 / 20.45

Thu: 12.00 / 14.30 / 17.30 / 20.00

Nightmare Alley (15)

Guillermo del Toro returns with Nightmare Alley, a stylish 1940s-set noir, in which an ambitious carnival trickster teams up with a psychologist who might be even more dangerous than people think he is.

Here are the showtimes for this week:

Mon: 17.30

Tue: 20.00

Wed: 12.15

Thu: 20.00

Belfast (12)

Belfast is a comedic drama which is also Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film. It follows the chronicle life of a working-class family and the childhood of their young son during the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland Capital.

The film will be playing in the afternoon and the evening and here are the times for this week:

Mon: 12.30 / 15.10 / 20.45

Tue: 12.50 / 15.20 / 18.00

Wed: 12.00 / 15.30 / 17.50

Thu: 12.45 / 17.30 / 20.30

Boiling Point (15)

Boiling Point is a single-take thriller which sees Stephen Graham as a head chef who attempts to wrangle his kitchen team on one of the busiest nights of the year.

Here are the showtimes for this week:

Mon: 15.30

Tue: 15.30

Wed: 17.45

Thu: 12.00

Licorice Pizza (15)

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, two young people, Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, run around and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Here are the showtimes for this week:

Mon: 12.15

Tue: 17.40

Wed: 20.00

Thu: 14.20

Parallel Mothers (15)

In Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, two pregnant women meet in a hospital room as they are about to give birth. Despite their different backgrounds, they form a strong bond as they confront motherhood.

Here are the showtimes for this week:

Mon: 11.00 / 14.45 / 17.30 / 20.15

Tue: 12.00 / 15.15 / 20.20

Wed: 12.45 / 15.30 / 20.15

Thu: 11.00/ 14.45 / 17.40