Show goes on for Sheffield Footloose actress Mary Newey despite a broken wrist
Sheffield actress Mary Newey proved the old showbiz adage ‘the show must go on’ when she decided to go on stage despite breaking her wrist while rollerskating in rehearsals!
Poor Mary, aged 70, from Gleadless, was really Footloose when she was rehearsing for the musical at The Montgomery theatre, Sheffield with Woodseats Musical Theatre Company.
Mary plays burger bar owner Betty Blast in the show this week. She was set to make her first entrance on roller skates.
It was a painful fall but, undeterred, Mary carried on in the role, without her skates but pleased to be sporting a plaster cast to match her costume!
Mary said: “I did it in the auditorium on technical rehearsal trying to practise on a slope because the Monty stage is on a rake.
“I was just standing still, or so I thought, and suddenly I was up in the air and landing with a bump between two seats and my wrist hurting like mad.
“One of our members is a paramedic and was brilliant and she suggested I go to the hospital, where two very nice doctors sorted me out.
“So no more roller skates but a pot to match my costume, of course!”
Mary said she was only pleased that it hadn’t happened to a lead actor – what a trooper!
Footloose the Musical is at The Montgomery until July 13. Box office: themontgomery.org.uk