Show The Body Snatcher at Cast in Doncaster brings a modern twist to classic chiller

It’s 50 years after Brexit and the country is fighting a mysterious disease.

In the remote town of Inglenook, a young scientist arrives to scenes of devastation – the streets are empty and the dogs are howling day and night.

He knows that the future of a beleaguered country may lie in his hands.

But he needs dead bodies to do his work and can’t work out why so many are turning up at his laboratory…

Stevenson’s tale took the notorious Burke and Hare murders of 1828 as its starting point. Playwright Ian Townsend said: “I’ve always wanted to write a horror/thriller type of play and I really hope that The Body Snatcher will make audiences squirm with delight.

“As the dark nights draw in, it’s perfect for a spooky night out. No body is safe!”

Emma Ashton, whose work includes The Arbor at the Crucible, directs the show.