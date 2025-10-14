Shock exit for top UK rapper ICET21

UK Rapper ICE T21 Makes Waves After Shock Megastar Exit

UK Rapper ICE T21 Makes Waves After Shock Megastar Exiit in a surprising turn of events, ICET21, one of the UK’s rising rap stars, failed to make it through to the next round of Hungary’s hit talent show Megastar — but his influence since leaving the stage has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The 28-year-old rapper, known for his sharp lyrics and high-energy performances, stunned both the audience and the judges during his audition. Despite his elimination, ICET21’s appearance sparked a major buzz online, with fans and critics alike calling his performance one of the show’s standout moments.

Controversy quickly followed after one of the judges boldly claimed that “ICET21 should be better than Eminem.” The comment drew intense backlash from viewers, with social media users accusing the judge of exaggeration. However, others praised the statement, arguing that ICT21’s unique style and emotional delivery offered something fresh to the European music scene.

Ice t 21 on tv

Within days, a petition demanding ICE T21’s return to the show began circulating online, gathering thousands of signatures. Fans have flooded Megastar’s social media pages with comments urging producers to reconsider his elimination, calling it “one of the biggest mistakes in the show’s history.”

Despite the mixed reactions, ICE T21 has remained humble and positive. In a statement shared on his social media, he thanked his Hungarian supporters and hinted that new music inspired by his time on the show is on the way.

“I came here to connect through music, and I feel like that mission was a success,” ICE T21 wrote. “Whether I’m on the show or not, Hungary has shown me real love.”

As the Megastar season continues, ICE T21’s brief appearance may end up being one of its most talked-about moments — proving that sometimes, you don’t have to win to make an impact.