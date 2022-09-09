Ever wondered who is the most favorited artist in Sheffield?

Well do not fret, as researchers at Replay Poker have analyzed the music fan bases in Sheffield to discover which artists have the greatest popularity.

Their research considers the size of each artist’s fan base according to Spotify’s insights and estimates how much an artist earns per year based on the average number of times streamed per month.

And here are the most popular artists according to most Spotify streams in Sheffield:

Most Popular

10. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, has earned an impressive £20,403 from her fans and has placed tenth on the most popular artists in Sheffield

9. Bruno Mars

American singer and songwriter, Bruno Mars has placed ninth in the charts for Sheffield with 14,400 fans and has earned £20,546

8. Harry Styles

The English singer, songwriter, actor and former member of popular boy band ‘One Direction’ has cumulated 15,900 fans in Sheffield and has earned £22,686.

7. Arctic Monkeys

The Sheffield band, Arctic Monkeys only ranked as the seventh most popular musicians in Sheffield but still has an impressive 18,500 fans in Sheffield and have earned £26,396 per year

6. Adele

The popular English singer and songwriter, Adele has placed at sixth for the most populr artists in Sheffield with 18,800 fans in the city and she has earned £26,824.

5. Drake

Drake, the Canadian rapper, singer, and actor and an influential figure has placed fifth with 19,500 fans and has earned £27,823 from his fans in Sheffield

4. Rihanna

Rihanna, one of the most popular singers of all time has placed fourth and has accumulated 19,800 fans in Sheffield and has earned £28,251

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift ranked in close third place with 19,900 fans in Sheffield and she has earned £28,393

2. Eminem

Eminem ranked as the second most popular musician in Sheffield with 20,000 fans and the rapper has earned £28,536 per year.

1. Ed Sheeran

And to end the list there, Ed Sheeran has been ranked as Sheffield's top artist with an estimated 33,700 fans in Sheffield, earning an impressive