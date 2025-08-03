“I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my king.”

Those are Sean Bean’s final words as the character Boromir in Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring.

It’s just one of countless on-screen last utterances delivered by the famous Sheffield actor over the years, after gaining a reputation for being bumped off.

Sean Bean pictured during five of his on-screen deaths, namely: Top left: Boromir - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001); top right: Ranuccio - Caravaggio (1986); bottom left: Eddard (Ned) Stark - Game of Thrones (2011); bottom right: John Dawson - Red Riding: The Year of our Lord 1974 (2009) and centre: Tadge McCabe - The Field (1990) | 3rd party

The methods used in his killings are varied, including being beheaded, shot with arrows, crushed by a satellite dish and even pushed over a cliff by a herd of cows.

Sean’s high number of on-screen deaths even triggered the #Don’tKillSeanBean social media campaign, which went viral, amongst fans keen to see him make it to the end of a television series or film for once.

But now, a new study by GameZinger has analysed both movie and TV deaths to create a comprehensive ranking of actors who have met their maker most frequently.

And where Sean ranks may surprise you.

Despite his reputation for dying in roles, Sean places only 25th with 38 total deaths - 25 in movies and 13 on television.

He is tied with Willem Dafoe and Bruce Willis, who also have 38 deaths each.

Just behind them are Nicolas Cage and Anthony Hopkins, with 37 on-screen deaths apiece, while Liam Neeson and Patrick Stewart are tied for 30th place, each with 33 deaths.

Frank Welker, known for his extensive voice work in animations and as the voice of Fred Jones in almost every incarnation of the Scooby-Doo animated franchise, as well as Scooby-Doo himself since 2002, tops the list with a 111 total on-screen deaths, 69 in movies and 42 in television shows.

In second place is Danny Trejo, a character actor who has built a career playing tough guys and villains, such as the title character in Machete and Razor Charlie in From Dusk Till Dawn. Trejo has a total of 92 on-screen deaths, with the vast majority (80) occurring in films.

Horror legend Christopher Lee secures third place with 81 on-screen deaths throughout his career. The late actor, famous for his iconic roles in the Dracula films and as Saruman in The Lord of the Rings, accumulated 70 movie deaths and 11 television deaths before his real-life passing in 2015.

Character actor Eric Roberts is next, with 77 total deaths (54 in films and 23 in TV shows). The veteran performer and brother of Julia Roberts has appeared in over 600 projects, giving him ample opportunity to meet his end on screen.

Lance Henriksen and Udo Kier tie for fifth place, each with 71 on-screen deaths. Henriksen, known for roles in Aliens and The Terminator, has 59 movie deaths and 12 TV deaths. Kier, a staple of horror and art house cinema, with roles in Blade and Suspiria, has 53 film deaths and 18 television deaths.

Ron Perlman, best known for Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy, comes in sixth place with 67 on-screen deaths – 39 in films and 28 on TV. Right behind him is voice actor Dee Bradley Baker with 64 deaths, most of which (51) happened on television rather than in films (13).

Ku Feng, a veteran of Hong Kong cinema, ranks eighth with 61 on-screen deaths. All of Feng's recorded deaths occurred in movies, with zero TV deaths, showing that his career focused almost exclusively on cinema rather than television.

Classic Hollywood actor John Carradine places ninth with 56 total deaths (51 in movies and just 5 on television), while Kim Coates, John DiMaggio, and Michael Ironside share the final spot in the top ten, each with 55 on-screen deaths.