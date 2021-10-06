Sheffield's Dore Male Voice Choir make a comeback with Winter Gardens concert

Choir vice-chairman Ray Mellor said: “We’ve been back rehearsing for three to four weeks and thought it was time we perhaps stood in front of some people and sang. We’ve not done it for 18 months.

"We decided to do it free of charge and see how it went. It was excellent. Quite a few people turned up and stood and watched. There was a young married couple who were quite impressed and wanted to have a photograph taken with the choir!”

The newlyweds were called Natalie and Stephan Slancy.

Dore Male Voice Choir performing at the Church of San Giuseppe in Taormina on their last tour of Italy in 2019

The 72-strong choir have been led temporarily by member Fran Wells following the sad death of music director Elizabeth Hampshire of cancer in August 2020. They will shortly be welcoming new music director Robin Morton.

Next week the choir start preparing for their Christmas concerts on December 9 to 11 at Dore Parish Church.

Ray said it is a lot of work because they might perform 16 pieces at a concert, all without music in front of them, singing in several languages.

Dore Male Voice Choir vice-chair Ray Mellor and chair David Heslop ahead of their October 2 concert at the Winter Gardens

Next spring they will perform a concert in aid of St Luke’s Hospice, in memory of Elizabeth.