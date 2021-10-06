Sheffield's Dore Male Voice Choir make a comeback with Winter Gardens concert
Dore Male Voice Choir sang together in public for the first time in 18 months when they gave a free concert at Sheffield Winter Gardens.
Choir vice-chairman Ray Mellor said: “We’ve been back rehearsing for three to four weeks and thought it was time we perhaps stood in front of some people and sang. We’ve not done it for 18 months.
"We decided to do it free of charge and see how it went. It was excellent. Quite a few people turned up and stood and watched. There was a young married couple who were quite impressed and wanted to have a photograph taken with the choir!”
The newlyweds were called Natalie and Stephan Slancy.
The 72-strong choir have been led temporarily by member Fran Wells following the sad death of music director Elizabeth Hampshire of cancer in August 2020. They will shortly be welcoming new music director Robin Morton.
Next week the choir start preparing for their Christmas concerts on December 9 to 11 at Dore Parish Church.
Ray said it is a lot of work because they might perform 16 pieces at a concert, all without music in front of them, singing in several languages.
Next spring they will perform a concert in aid of St Luke’s Hospice, in memory of Elizabeth.
Another highlight of 2022 will be a tour of Italy, when the choir will perform in Padua and Verona, as well as singing at a mass in the world-famous St Mark’s Basilica in Venice.
Choir website: www.doremalevoicechoir.com