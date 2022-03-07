Sheffield's biggest independent festival, is back bigger and better.

Lousie Haigh MP has welcomed the return of the long-running and hugely popular Lowedges Festival which is planned for Sunday August 14 from 12pm until 5pm at Greenhill Park.

The festival has been cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic, but with the hard work of the organising committee, led by Steve Rich and the support of councillors and politicians, it will return later this year for families and the community to enjoy.

The festival will include Sheffield’s biggest classic car and bike show, plus a free fun fair for the children, with large and small rides.

There will be a dance arena, to see many dance schools from Sheffield perform, and a huge 125ft marquee with DJ and live reggae music performed by PJs One Drop, with others to be announced.

Other attractions include two history re-enactment arenas, a fun dog show, stalls including a farmers’ market with hot food, and a separate car boot area.

Opening the show will be Man with the Pram John Birkhill, The Mayor of Sheffield and police and crime commissioner Alan Billings.

Steve Rich said: “We would like to thank the lottery for their awards, South Yorkshire Funders, WARD POT, Sheffield City Council, the Freshgate trust, Greenhill TARA and many more.

“It’s been a hard two years, but we are back,

“We would also like to thank the JustGiving people, and those who have attended our fundraisers.

“It’s such a relief that this year’s festival is going ahead and will be better than ever. We’ve had to work ever harder this year to ensure that the festival will go ahead, and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped make this happen, especially Louise Haigh MP who has supported me in securing funding bids.”

Ms Haigh MP, said “It’s so exciting to see that the organisers and communities’ hard work has paid off and the Lowedges Festival will go ahead this year.

“The Lowedges Festival has been running since 2009 and is an incredible testament to the passion and the commitment that volunteers in their community have to their area. It really puts Lowedges on the map and allows us to celebrate everything that's positive about the area.

“Thank you to everyone who's helped make this possible and I can't wait to celebrate with you in the summer!”