Sheffield YouTube star Morgz announces huge outdoor festival - and this is how to get tickets
Sheffield YouTube star Morgz has announced a huge outdoor festival at the Don Valley Bowl this summer.
The teenager, who earlier this year reached 10 million subcribers on his channel, will host the festival on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday September 1.
MorgzFest will be a two-day outdoor festival, suitable for the whole family, with live stage performances, an inflatable course and many other experiences.
The festival will feature all of the ‘Morgz Sqad’ including Morgz himself, ‘Morgz Mum’, ‘Bald Martin’ and ‘Mini Morgz’.
There will also be an updated version of their previously sold out stage show, Morgz vs Mum, including live challenges, games and pranks on stage.
A full schedule for the festival is to be announced later this week with tickets on sale at 4pm on Saturday, July 27.
Tickets for the festival start at £35 for early bird access, £80 for VIP and £150 for Ultimate VIP.
The teenagers’s YouTube videos are seen by millions of people each day, generating an unprecedented 1.5 billion views over the last 3 years making him one of the world's biggest and fastest growing YouTube stars.
Morgz created his YouTube success from fun challenge videos, gaming commentaries and family pranks - increasing his social media following by 6.3 million new subscribers and averaging 15 million views per video over the last year.
To find out more about tickets, click here.