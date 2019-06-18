Sheffield youth theatre on stage in London
A Sheffield youth theatre is staging a new play at the National Theatre Connections Festival at the world-famous London theatre.
Easy Street Theatre Company will perform Class, a new piece of writing by Ben Bailey Smith and Lajaune Lincoln at the festival, having first performed the play at Connections’ partner theatre, the Crucible.
Easy Street was formed in 2009 and many members have gone on to work in theatre and the arts.
Connections is the largest youth theatre festival in the UK which celebrates new writing for young people aged 13-19. Ten new plays by both established and emerging playwrights have been commissioned for young people to stage.
Ten companies are selected to perform at the National Theatre between June 25 and 29. Young people are involved with all aspects of creating and staging the play.
Ethan Carley, director of Class at Easy Street, said, “I’ve acted in Connections plays on many previous occasions and so to come full circle and now be given the opportunity to direct my peers is testament to how the Connections Programme is a fantastic way for young people to progress in their theatrical endeavours, be that acting, directing or technical production.”