Sheffield youth theatre Easy Street bring All That Jazz to musical Chicago

Chicago brings all its razzle dazzle to The Montgomery in Sheffield in a special young people’s edition of the iconic musical.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 14:18
The Sheffield cast of the Easy Street youth theatre production of Chicago

Sheffield youth theatre Easy Street, some of whose members are this week appearing on stage at the National Theatre in London in a new play, are bringing the first-ever production of the smash hit musical to The Montgomery on Surrey Street from July 4-6.

The show is set in roaring 1920s Chicago, when murderers become celebrities in search of the American Dream: fame, fortune, and acquittal.

The show includes Broadway hits such as All That Jazz, Mister Cellophane and The Cell Block Tango, played by a live band.

Tickets are available via The Montgomery website, themontgomery.org.uk. Ticket prices are students £10, adults £15.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​