Sheffield youth theatre Easy Street bring All That Jazz to musical Chicago
Chicago brings all its razzle dazzle to The Montgomery in Sheffield in a special young people’s edition of the iconic musical.
Sheffield youth theatre Easy Street, some of whose members are this week appearing on stage at the National Theatre in London in a new play, are bringing the first-ever production of the smash hit musical to The Montgomery on Surrey Street from July 4-6.
The show is set in roaring 1920s Chicago, when murderers become celebrities in search of the American Dream: fame, fortune, and acquittal.
The show includes Broadway hits such as All That Jazz, Mister Cellophane and The Cell Block Tango, played by a live band.
Tickets are available via The Montgomery website, themontgomery.org.uk. Ticket prices are students £10, adults £15.