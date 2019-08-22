Sheffield youth theatre company celebrate turning 30 with ‘feel good’ show Sister Act

Splinters Youth Theatre Group will mark its 30th year with a huge production of feel-good gospel comedy Sister Act at the Montgomery Theatre. They are pictured during rehearsals

Splinters will mark its 30th year with a huge production of feel-good gospel comedy Sister Act at the Montgomery Theatre.

Based on the famous film of the same name starring Whoopie Goldberg, the show is a moving story of sisterhood, full of powerful gospel music that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

A cast of 14 to 30 year olds will take to the stage, singing well-known songs such as ‘Take Me To Heaven’, ‘Sunday Morning Fever’ and ‘Raise Your Voice’.

Splinters Chairman Chris Badham said the show is full of ‘catchy tunes’ that everyone will enjoy.

He said: “This show has everything, great music, comedy, drama and fantastic dance routines.

“It’s such a feel good show with some exceptional catchy tunes written by one of the best musical writers in the business.”

Sister Act tells the story of diva Deloris van Cartier, played by young talent Shorelle Hepkin who is known for starring in CBBC’s Wolfblood.

Deloris finds herself in protective custody at a convent, where she helps transform the choir there.

The catchy music is written by Alan Menken who has penned many successful musicals such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Little Shop of Horrors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-director of the group Jill Beckett said she believes ‘Sister Act’ is the perfect show for a young company to perform.

She said: “From the beginning, we’ve said we want the cast to fill the stage with the energy, comedy and wonderful vocals as the music is the main crux of the whole show.

“We have some very experienced performers to push the singing forward as well as some very talented young principals too who are taking their first major roles."

The show is the second production to mark Splinters’ thirtieth anniversary, after the success of Jesus Christ Superstar at The Octagon in April.

Splinters Theatre Group was established in 1989 as part of Woodseats Operatic Society with the aim of creating a musical theatre group for individuals aged 14 to 30.

Today, it is one of the leading youth groups in South Yorkshire, producing high quality musicals and productions year upon year.

The group welcomes people of all ages to get involved with Splinters as takes many people to put together a production, including wardrobe team, makeup team, tech crew, stage crew, front of house and ticketing.

Sister Act runs at The Montgomery from September 18 to 21. Tickets can be bought online at www.splinterstheatregroup.co.uk/tickets or by calling 01142658688. You can also email SplintersTickets@gmail.com to buy tickets, or to get involved.