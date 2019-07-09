Sheffield youngsters all set for biggest production to date
A Sheffield secondary school with a passion for creative arts will put on its biggest production to date across this week.
Students at High Storrs School are taking on Arthur Miller’s classic play The Crucible, having left staff spoilt for choice in auditions.
Head of drama Lindsey Broughton described headteacher Claire Tasker as a ‘visionary’ who supports performing arts, despite cuts across the country.
“The standard of performance is above and beyond anything you’ll see in a school,” she said, describing their take on The Crucible as ‘very intense’.
“You’ll literally be on the edge of your seat the whole way through, and leave a bit mind blown.”
Mrs Broughton believes the production shows off part of a diverse curriculum, which also includes GCSEs in Latin and astronomy.
“We have quite a few industry links and we teach way above and beyond the curriculum,” she added. “The arts are massively supported here.”
High Storrs students even performed one recent production at IKEA after convincing managers.
Next year, there will be more than 100 A-level theatre students at the school.
Some of the cast of The Crucible will have roles in the upcoming feature film Jamie, with another offered a place at BRIT School in London.
The show runs from tonight (Tuesday, July 9) until Friday, July 12.