Sheffield young people given a life-changing music opportunity from the British Youth Music Theatre

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) works across the UK and Ireland with West End professionals to offer opportunities and high-quality training to young people.

The organisation will be visiting 15 cities across the UK including Sheffield in a hunt for young performers and musicians to take part in its Easter and summer seasons for 2022. The auditions are open to anyone aged 11-21 and no previous experience is necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nightshade BYMT event in London on Friday 13 August 2021 to Saturday 14 Aug 2021. A comic-book musical about darkness and light, good and bad, revenge and redemption and one girl's fight to uncover her true identity.

They are particularly looking for people from the area for a high-profile new show about school life in West Yorkshire.

From last year’s event, 18 year old Ollie Coates from Leeds appeared in Night the War Ended.

He said: “My overall BYMT experience was extremely positive. I find myself to be someone who can struggle to make friends, however there must be some sort of magic to BYMT as I didn't just find friends, I found a family.”

Through its national audition programme BYMT is looking for a total of 36 young people to join its international premiere. Young performers will need talent, determination, integrity, ambition, be able to sing, perhaps dance and have heaps of acting talent too. There are many roles available and competitors have no need for certificates to enroll.

Ollie Coates (Left) in the BYMT event "The Night the War Ended" described as: London 8th May 1945 the biggest party in history begins on a night that will be remembered forever: the night the war ended.

If auditions are successful, the selection of people will be invited to join one of the musical theatre productions over Easter or summer. These are all residential courses and take place across the UK. Contenders will be living and breathing theatre, all day and every day for 2-3 weeks.

Getting a chance for even develop new work that no one has seen before, they will work with professionals to build a full-scale musical show and perform in the UK’s most prestigious venues and festivals. The experience will also get contenders a Grade 8 Certificate from Trinity College London.