Sheffield woodland adventure for young superheroes!
Growtheatre is running its fun-packed, creative outdoor sessions in Ecclesall Woods this summer holiday for creative, adventurous kids.
By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:40
In Superheroes, do you have what it takes to undergo high-priority training and become the woods’ greatest new superhero?
Save the woods from DOOM and create top-secret bases, super-strength webbing, fantastic disguises and much more. Use your super powers to protect the woods and foil the evil plan of DR Con Crete.
Sessions promise entertainment, adventure, drama, making, building, games and Forest School skills.
The adventure starts at the J G Graves Discovery Centre at Ecclesall Woods Sawmill on Abbey Lane. Booking is essential at www.growtheatre.org.uk