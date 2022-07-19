The three-day extravaganza will play host to a galaxy of musical stars - and here’s we have pulled together 9 of the best that you could check out.

Lady Leshurr, T’ Other Stage Live, Friday

Melesha Katrina O'Garro BEM, known professionally as Lady Leshurr, is a British rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. She is known for her Queen's Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which became popular in 2016.

Kasabian, Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage, Saturday

Kasabian are an English rock band formed in Leicester in 1997 by former frontman Tom Meighan, guitarist and occasional vocalist Sergio Pizzorno, guitarist Chris Karloff, and bassist Chris Edwards. Drummer Ian Matthews joined in 2004. Karloff left the band in 2006 and founded a new band called Black Onassis.

Sigrid, T’Other Stage Live, Saturday

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, known mononymously as Sigrid, is a Norwegian singer and songwriter. She has released two studio albums to date. The first one, Sucker Punch, reached number one on Norwegian charts and number four on the UK Albums Chart. She will be making an appearance at Tramlines too.

The Vaccines, Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage, Saturday

The Vaccines are an English indie rock band, formed in West London in 2010 by Justin Hayward-Young, Freddie Cowan, Árni Árnason, and Pete Robertson. After Robertson's departure in 2016, keyboardist Timothy Lanham and drummer Yoann Intonti were promoted from touring musicians to official band members and they will also be visiting Sheffield for the festival.

Becky Hill, T’Other Stage Live, Sunday

Rebecca Claire Hill is a British singer from Bewdley, England. She rose to prominence after appearing on the first series of the then BBC talent contest The Voice UK, auditioning with John Legend's "Ordinary People". She joined Jessie J's team and reached the semi-final of the competition. Some of her songs are also trending on the popular music platform, Tiktok.

Declan McKenna, Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage, Friday

Declan Benedict McKenna is an English singer, songwriter, music producer, and political activist. He initially gained recognition for winning the Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition in 2015. He will be at Tramlines Festival this weekend.

Jade Bird, Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage, Friday

Jade Elizabeth Bird is an English singer, songwriter and musician, her music has been influenced by many folk and American artists. The media, when describing Bird's music, have drawn comparisons with pop, Americana, country and folk rock and she will be at the festival this weekend!

Kelis, T’Other Stage Live, Sunday

Kelis Rogers, known mononymously as Kelis, is an American singer. At age 14, she was admitted to New York's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where she learned to play the saxophone and won a spot in the Girls Choir of Harlem and has continued to amaze her fans.

Little Man Tate, Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage, Saturday

Inexplicably taking their name from a syrupy 1991 film about a child prodigy starring Jodie Foster, Little Man Tate is a scrappy indie rock band from Sheffield, England. Like their Yorkshire compatriots the Arctic Monkeys, Little Man Tate offers a veddy veddy British take on guitar pop and will be making an appearance at the festival

