Sheffield Tramlines 2021: Here are 8 of the coolest acts to see this weekend
Tramlines is almost here and with five music stages plus a comedy line-up at Hillsborough Park, there’s plenty to go at from July 23 to 25.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:43 pm
Acts like new headliners Supergrass, Sheffield’s own The Sherlocks and Dizzee Rascal don’t need much introduction, but here’s nine of our recommendations to look out for on Saturday and Sunday. For set times, keep an eye out on the website, tramlines.org.uk, and Tramlines social media channels.
There’s also going to be a Tramlines Fringe in Devonshire Green and the Peace Gardens, with a DJ line-up including BBC6 Music broadcaster Chris Hawkins and Sheffield legend Winston Hazel. Venues will have their own gigs. For details, check out www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/fringeattramlines
