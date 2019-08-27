Sheffield Theatres reveals casts for three new Crucible shows

The Last King of Scotland at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

First in the Crucible Studio is the world premiere of Matt Haig’s Reasons to Stay Alive with text by April De Angelis, created in co-production with English Touring Theatre.

At 24, Matt’s world collapsed under the weight of depression. This is a true story of his journey out of crisis; a profoundly uplifting exploration of living and loving better.

Imagined for the stage, and directed by Jonathan Watkins (Kes), the show features Phil Cheadle from Sheffield Theatres’ recent production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream as Older Matt, Chris Donnelly (Fat Friends) as Dad, Janet Etuk (The Souvenir) as Andrea and Mike Noble (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time) as Younger Matt.

On the main stage is the world premiere of The Last King of Scotland. Idi Amin is the self-declared President of Uganda. When Scottish medic Nicholas Garrigan becomes his personal physician, he is catapulted into Amin’s inner circle.

A useful asset for the British Secret Service, is Garrigan the man on the inside or does he have blood on his hands too?

Gbolahan Obisesan directs Tobi Bamtefa from recent Crucible show Barber Shop Chronicle) as Idi Amin Dada, Akuc Bol (The Dumping Ground) as Kay Amin, George Eggay (Black Earth Rising) as Archbishop, Peter Hamilton Dyer (Downton Abbey) as Perkins, Baker Mukasa (Tina the Musical) as Jonah Wasswa.

The cast also features John Omole (Hollyoaks) as Peter Mbalu-Mukasa, Joyce Omotola (Consequences of Silence) as Malyam, Mark Oosterveen (Rank) as Stone, Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones) as Nicholas Garrigan, Hussina Raja (A Discovery of Witches) as Priti and Eva-Jane Willis (Gangs of London) as Marina Perkins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally, in the Studio, My Mother Said I Never Should has been created in co-production with theatre company fingersmiths.

This contemporary classic by Charlotte Keatley is a moving and funny exploration of the lives of four generations of women in one family.

Shifting back and forth in time, we see their loves, expectations and choices play out against the huge social changes of the past century.

Directed by Jeni Draper (Up’n’Under), My Mother Said I Never Should is presented in British Sign Language and spoken English, featuring a cast of d/Deaf and hearing actors including Ali Briggs (Coronation Street) as Doris, Jude Mahon (Fool Britannia) as Margaret, EJ Raymond (Chase Identities) as Jackie and, in her stage debut, Lisa Kelly as Rosie.

Reasons to Stay Alive runs at the Studio from September 13 to 28, The Last King of Scotland is in the Crucible from September 27 to October 19 and My Mother Said I Never Should runs in the Studio from November 8 to 23.