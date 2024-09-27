Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

First performed in 1879, A Doll’s House centres on Nora and her seemingly stable, picture-perfect life. But as her history unfolds, we see the cracks in the home, and the damage done by secrets left unsaid. Sheffield Theatres’ new adaptation of the Ibsen classic had an astounding opening night (September 26) at The Crucible.

Siena Kelly gave a spectacular performance as Nora, barely being offstage for a minute in the play’s two and a half hour runtime, but not faltering once.

Nora’s childhood friendship with Christina (Eleanor Sutton), steadily and naturally revealed details of her past, with the nice touch of her original accent pulling through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christina seemed to provide a down-to-earth voice throughout - having lost everything herself, she saw things more clearly than some of the others, and not being afraid to criticise or at least hold up a mirror to Nora.

Siena Kelly (Nora) and Tom Glenister (Torvald) in A Doll’s House. Photo by Mark Douet. | Mark Douet

Krogstad (Eben Figueiredo) masterfully unsettles the audience as, initially, a classic villain.

As the nuances and history of his character, like Nora’s, are unveiled, you find yourself empathising with a man who Nora’s husband Torvald (Tom Glenister) and close family friend Dr Rank (Aaron Anthony) convinced you to fear.

Torvald and Dr Rank contrast subtly throughout as characters, in what it truly means to know a person, and in how people respond in the face of things falling apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many lines, particularly from a clueless Torvald, believing he knows best about everything - things which his ‘airhead’ wife could never fathom - provided moments of comic relief and showed perhaps Nora’s experience is not too far-removed from those in the audience today.

Aaron Anthony (Dr Rank) and Siena Kelly (Nora) in A Doll’s House. Photo by Mark Douet..jpg | Mark Douet

Mel Lowe as Anna, the pianist and maid, was perhaps the smallest role of the six. Still, the audience hung off her every word, particularly in a personal conversation with Nora when we got a hint about her background. In another life they could easily be in each other’s place, reinforcing the fragility of any woman’s living situation in this harsh, traditional society.

The thrust stage, along with thoughtful and occasionally striking choices of lighting and sound design created an immersive atmosphere, leaving you feeling like you are sat in the oppressive atmosphere of the house yourself, your own secrets at risk of being aired.

Eben Figueiredo (Krogstad) and Eleanor Sutton (Christina) in A Doll’s House. Photo by Mark Douet. | Mark Douet

Not having seen earlier versions, I can’t say exactly how much has changed in Chris Bush’s (Standing at the Sky’s edge) adaptation. But her work along with Elin Schofield’s directing, lively performances from every actor and precise, intentional set design earned a wall-to-wall standing ovation last night, which was very well-deserved.

A Doll’s House is playing at The Crucible until October 12, with more details available here.