Sheffield theatre show Steve tells the story of a superfan's obsession
Steve, a show looking at the ups and downs of being an obsessive fan, is on stage in Sheffield.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 15:05 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
The show is written and performed by Joshua Coates, a founder member of theatre company Powder Keg, who appears solo on stage for the first time.
In the story a security robot named Steve appears to have drowned itself.
This viral event catches the eye of Josh and an obsession is born.
The story asks what happens when a fanatic loses trust with what they obsessively adore?
Steve is supported by Arts Council England and the Unity Theatre Trust and was commissioned by Camden People’s Theatre.
The one-hour show runs from September 25 to 28 with performances starting at 7.30pm at Local Theatre in Snig Hill.
Book online via thelocaltheatre.com