Sheffield theatre show Five Years looks at Neal Pike's battle to overcome his stutter
Based on Neal Pike’s memories of life at a special educational needs school, one-man show Five Years explores an adolescence shaped by being marked ‘disabled’ owing to his stutter.
Five Years is a work about Neal’s refusal to conform to those ideas, reaching for a life beyond the one teachers and parents had planned for him, and keeping hold of a sense of self during turbulent times.
Poet and performer Neal, who appears at Theatre Deli, Sheffield on September 27, describes his school as being both different to others and, in many ways, exactly the same.
The piece explores how our school experiences help shape the people we grow up to be .
Neal said: “Being told you can’t do something because you’re special and you will be forever known as special always stuck with me.
“I wrote this show and am touring it because I want to show people that it’s possible to do things when everyone defines you as having disabilities and forever dampen your expectations”.
Director Matt Miller said: “Neal's performance style, both with joyful off-the-cuff humour and real felt investment and care in his own stories, creates an almost effortless connection with audiences, which is great to watch and be part of.”
Box office: www.theatredeli.co.uk