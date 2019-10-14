Sheffield theatre show Build a Rocket looks at teenage pregnancy
Build a Rocket, a powerful and uplifting one-woman show about teenage pregnancy, is heading to Sheffield.
Serena Manteghi reprises the role of Yasmin, which brought her international acclaim on its first tour, in the show written by Scarborough-born Christopher York.
Serena plays Yasmin, a bright 16-year-old from a small seaside town.
In an instant, her world is turned upside down when she falls pregnant with her son Jack.
Abandoned by both the father of her child and her alcoholic mother, Yasmin faces one of life's great challenges completely alone - but can the thing which threatens to ruin her life actually be the thing which saves her?
Christopher York said: “Teenage pregnancy is so demonised and we’re quick to blame teenagers. There was a girl I was at school with who had a child at 15. I was astounded at her resilience and that she went on to pass her GCSEs, go to college and university, get married and raise a wonderful human being.
“If we were more open and Scandinavian about how we tackled sex and sexual health, especially with young people, we may not have the statistics we do.”
Build a Rocket is at Theatre Deli, Sheffield on October 18 and 19. Box office: www.theatredeli.co.uk