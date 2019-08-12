Sheffield theatre hosts Velvet Burlesque cabaret night
Award-winning production The Velvet Burlesque proudly presents its fourth Sheffield Burlesque & Cabaret Extravaganza.
By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 13:55
The show is described as “a spectacular festival of dazzling burlesque, vaudeville, cabaret, drag, circus, magic and variety acts, featuring multiple-award-winning local, national and international guest performers.
“ Expect nothing less than excellent quality entertainment!”
Performers announced so far include Virgin Xtravaganzah, Demi Noire, Avdotia the Russian Doll, John Celestus, Acroart, Romane Chandelier, Serafina Hart and Millie Dollar. For full details and bookings, go online to www.velvetburlesque.co.uk/id5.htm