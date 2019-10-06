Sheffield theatre group perform much-loved Alan Ayckbourn comedy
Sheffield’s Tudor Players close their 2019 season with Alan Ayckbourn's comedy A Chorus of Disapproval.
The story follows the sensational rise of Guy Jones (Josh Cooper), moving through the ranks of a light operatic society through dodgy dealings, cast fall-outs and bedroom romps.
The play draws skilful parallels between the society and The Beggar’s Opera, the subject of their performance.
The music for the play has been directed by Steve and Jill Hepple.
Joining Cooper are Rod Duncan as Daffyd, the larger-than-life director of the opera, Jenn Aspinall as Hannah, Daffyd’s long-suffering wife, and Charlie Russell as Fay, love rival of Hannah.
A Chorus of Disapproval runs from October 15-19 at Sheffield’s Library Theatre. Curtains up at 7.15pm.
Tickets are £10, £9 for concessions, and can be purchased by phone (0114 285 450) or by email (tickets@tudorplayers.net)