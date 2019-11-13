Sheffield theatre group perform classic Ayckbourn comedy Bedroom Farce

Denys Edwards Players perform Alan Ayckbourn comedy Bedroom Farce at the Library Theatre, Sheffield

Following their successful run of The Vicar of Dibley, the Denys Edwards Players return to Sheffield Library Theatre on November 20 to 23 with Alan Ayckbourn’s Bedroom Farce.

Four couples, three bedrooms and one long night is a recipe for disaster in this hilarious, touching and fast-paced play.

Each couple’s relationship has its problems but they are all tested when Trevor and Susannah’s miserable marital issues are inflicted upon them – in their own bedrooms.