Sheffield theatre family show is a lively new production of Alice in Wonderland
Head down the rabbit hole with a new production of Lewis Carroll’s family favourite Alice In Wonderland at The Montgomery on Sunday (October 20).
Join the tea party and meet the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts plus many more exciting colourful characters in the show which features a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and lots of humour aimed at a family audience.
Audience members will also get to the chance meet some of the characters after the performance.
One of the producers of the show, Scott Ritchie, said: “We are delighted to be presenting this exciting production full of colour to the beautiful Montgomery Theatre.
“Alice In Wonderland is a firm family favourite with larger-than-life characters. We pride ourselves on creating work that is of the highest quality.”
The show at the theatre in Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre is perfect for children aged three and over and their families, and will last approximately two hours with an interval.
To book tickets, go to www.TheMontgomery.org.uk or call 0114 327 3456.