Sheffield theatre and woods full of family fun shows
When the full moon shines bright, there’s magic in the air and all the animals come out to play.
Stay up late with flying cows, jazzy cats and runaway crockery and dance to the music in a new take on the classic nursery rhyme Hey Diddle Diddle, coming to Sheffield city centre theatre and arts centre The Montgomery on August 27.
Ever wondered how a cow jumped over the moon? Or why the dish ran away with the spoon?
With original songs played live on stage, puppetry and lots of laughter, this new show is described as a wild and musical celebration about the importance of imagination.
Goblin Theatre are an acclaimed theatre company who make shows for young people and families. The one-hour show is aimed at children aged 3 plus and their families.
For kids who are creative, adventurous and enjoy exploring outdoors. Growtheatre is running its fun-packed, creative outdoor sessions in Ecclesall Woods again. Magical Woods will take place on Thursday, August 22.
The Magical Woods has had an unexpected and enchanted visitor with a very large bottom who accidentally causes havoc in the woods.
By making spells, potions, goblin homes and wands, children can learn to create their own enchanted stories in the ancient woods and help restore the hobgoblins’ homes.
Pre-booking is essential at www.growtheatre.org.uk