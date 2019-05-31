Sheffield teen Morgz hits 10 million YouTube subscriber milestone
Sheffield based YouTube phenomenon Morgan Hudson, best known online as ‘Morgz' has hit a landmark 10 million YouTube subscribers.
The 17-year-old’s YouTube videos are seen by millions of people each day, generating an unprecedented 1.5 billion views over the last 3 years making him one of the world's biggest and fastest growing YouTube stars.
Morgz created his YouTube success from fun challenge videos, gaming commentaries and family pranks - increasing his social media following by 6.3 million new subscribers and averaging 15 million views per video over the last year.
On reaching the massive milestone, Morgz says: “I'm super proud and grateful for this huge achievement. I couldn't do any of it if it weren't for the best fans out there - not forgetting my mum, my dad, Martin, and the rest of the squad who have shown so much support along the way”
More about Morgz
Morgz aka Morgan Hudson is a 17 year old British YouTuber, born and raised in Sheffield
He first launched his YouTube channel in 2014 and uploads new videos almost daily
Morgz lives in Sheffield with his mum, Jill Hudson who is a YouTube phenomenon in her own right
Morgz has 10,000,000 YouTube subscribers, 870,330 Instagram followers & 207,361 Twitter followers
Morgz's social media
