Sheffield suburb to host Big Sing to bring the community together

The event on Saturday, September 11, is hosted by the Friends of Firth Park singing group and the Community Music Co-op.

Expect a family-friendly sing-a-long accompanied by guitar, ukulele, accordion and double bass of tracks by Elvis, Abba, the Beatles, and songs from The Jungle Book and Shrek.The event is and the singers will be in the park near Henry’s Cafe and the playground.Local community musician Robin Grey who will lead the Big Sing, said: “As we continue to face the stress of living through a pandemic, singing is a great natural way of lifting your mood, known to release endorphins, a brain chemical that makes you feel happy.

"Singing in groups is also a really good way of making friends and feeling part of a community which is vital for maintaining your health"Friends Of Firth Park treasurer Maggie Hoyles added: "We have so much joy singing together at our weekly Friday morning sessions.

The Firth Park Big Sing is on September 11.