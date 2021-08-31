Sheffield suburb to host Big Sing to bring the community together
A Sheffield suburb is to host its second Big Sing – an outdoor event bringing the community together through song.
The event on Saturday, September 11, is hosted by the Friends of Firth Park singing group and the Community Music Co-op.
Expect a family-friendly sing-a-long accompanied by guitar, ukulele, accordion and double bass of tracks by Elvis, Abba, the Beatles, and songs from The Jungle Book and Shrek.The event is and the singers will be in the park near Henry’s Cafe and the playground.Local community musician Robin Grey who will lead the Big Sing, said: “As we continue to face the stress of living through a pandemic, singing is a great natural way of lifting your mood, known to release endorphins, a brain chemical that makes you feel happy.
"Singing in groups is also a really good way of making friends and feeling part of a community which is vital for maintaining your health"Friends Of Firth Park treasurer Maggie Hoyles added: "We have so much joy singing together at our weekly Friday morning sessions.
"We are organising this outdoors on a weekend so we can share this experience with those who are at work or school on weekdays so unable to normally attend. It is always a wonderful experience being part of a large group of people singing together."Resident Teresa said: "My friends and family came and enjoyed it very much last time, they agreed we should have more big singing events like this." The event is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and Sheffield Council.