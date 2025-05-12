Here are four pieces added to Sheffield’s streets by rattle-can artists in the last four weeks.

They include a bug-eyed blue cat looking out of Darnall, a new tribute to London Road, and a Gremlin wo detailed the artist needed to add more plywood to the wall just to fit his hat in.

It comes ahead of the upcoming Lick Of Paint Festival coming to Sheffield in September, led by local artists Megan “Peachzz” Russell and Alistair Flindall.

The festival aims to showcase local street art talent, bring communities together, and create art installations across the city.

1 . Harlem House, St Mary's Road This mural has been painted on the side of Sheffield's former Royal National Pub, on St Mary's Road, ahead of the opening of a diner by the Harlem House restaurant chain. It features iconic sights from Harlem in New York, and was created by Manchester artist Dan Gudgeon. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Gremlin, Mars & Mace, Boyland Street This imaginative piece by artist Mars & Mace uses a piece of plywood to extend this construction fence to create a hat for the Gremlin. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Cat in an garden, Faunagraphic, Britannia Street This wonderful piece showing a blue cat slinking through a garden and decorated with mushrooms and a watering can was created on an end-of-terrace wall on Britannia Road, Darnall. It was commissioned as a 'Neck Of The Wood Studio' project painted by Alastair Flindall, in collaboration with Faunagraphic. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales