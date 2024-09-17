Sheffield solo artist 'Unwanted Guest' releases second album
Unwanted Guest's debut 2022 album, 'Grave Metallum', was met with critical acclaim, reaching number 10 on the Amazon New Release Metal Charts. Following on from this success, Fox has poured nearly two years and around 1,000 hours into creating 12 new tracks for Unwanted Guest’s second album, 'Bonedead'. Released on September 20 on CD and all streaming platforms, this album is a heartfelt reflection of Dave’s musical journey and his rock/metal influences.
In 'Bonedead', Dave demonstrates his multifaceted talent by handling all vocals and instruments. With extensive experience performing across Europe and featuring on international radio stations since the age of 20, Dave’s expertise shines through in his music.
Ahead of the album release, three singles have been launched, with the latest, 'Imposter Syndrome', now available for streaming.
