Sheffield show on how folk music and dance helped mental health battle

Sheffield’s Enable US festival hosts 45-minute dance/theatre show Finding Folk at the University Drama Studio, Shearwood Road, Broomhall on August 5 at 7.30pm.

Phoebe Ophelia shares personal stories of how she escaped her mental health problems through folk dance, music and song.

The performance will be followed by a post-show discussion with Phoebe and a mental health professional with a focus on general mental health and some of the issues explored in the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoebe Ophelia demonstrates the art of flat footing

Ticket-holders can also attend a free flat footing dance workshop with performer Phoebe Ophelia at 4pm.

Flat footing is the traditional percussive folk dance from the Appalachian mountain region of North America. Phoebe began flat foot dancing five years ago and annually travels to North Carolina to learn more about the American folk dance scene.

In the workshop Phoebe will cover the basic steps and show how to combine steps for solo free styling. All levels welcome – wear either hard leather-soled shoes (preferably no taps) or shoes without grip.

The Enable US festival is usually two weeks of new professional performances at the Drama Studio each spring and autumn.

The idea is for audiences to be inspired by engaging new shows and special workshops from innovative companies across the UK and beyond.