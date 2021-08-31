Rose Condo in her show The Empathy Experiment 2.0

The Empathy Experiment 2.0 is the latest spoken word show by multi-award-winning Canadian poet, Rose Condo.

Rose created The Empathy Experiment in 2019 – and then the world changed and her relationship with her phone completely changed.

Rose brings a revised version of the show, The Empathy Experiment 2.0, to live audiences for the first time since lockdown.

During the show, Rose alternates between a Zoom feed and live performance, integrating automated captioning and live digital engagement into the event.

Still a careful blend of poetry and prose, the show now looks different in a post-pandemic climate. In this one-hour performance, Rose explores her new questions about our relationship with – and to – technology in this modern age. Her performance has won four-star reviews from critics.

Originally from Canada, Rose Condo is a spoken word artist currently based in Salford. Her show The Geography of Me won the Spoken Word Award at this year’s Buxton Fringe and her debut poetry collection After the Storm was published by Flapjack Press in November 2020.

As heard on BBC and CBC Radio, Rose has performed across the UK and internationally, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Ilkley Literature Festival Fringe, the Holmfirth Arts Festival and Canada’s Winnipeg Fringe Festival.

Rose appears at Theatre Deli on Eyre Street, Sheffield on Thursday, October 7 at 7.30pm.