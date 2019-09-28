Sheffield Sensoria festival celebrates work of maverick rock photographer Jim Marshall
Legendary US photographer Jim Marshall captured the heights of the rock and roll music era, from the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, to the civil rights movements and iconic moments that defined the 1960s.
He battled inner demons to become one of the most trusted mavericks with access to all areas of many artists' lives.
He chronicled music history from the jazz greats to Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and The Rolling Stones.
Sensoria Festival in Sheffield boasts the UK premiere of the film Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall (cert 18) on Tuesday, October 1.
Book tickets online at jimmarshall.eventbrite.co.uk
On Wednesday, October 1, the Crucible Studio in Sheffield city centre is the venue for a Sensoria live event, where pianist Philip Thomas performs the music of Morton Feldman.
Philip Thomas gives a one-off performance to complement rare screenings of short documentary profiles of two of the US’s greatest visual artists, Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning, both featuring incidental music by Feldman.
Tickets: sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Full festival listings: www.sensoria.org.uk