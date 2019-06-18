Sheffield sees return of TV smash hit Strictly - the Professionals Live Tour in May 2020
Following the incredible success of the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals 2019 UK Tour, dance fans will be delighted to hear that next year some of their favourite pros will return to Sheffield on their next UK tour.
By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 11:19
The tour begins in Salford on May 7, 2020 and the nation’s favourite dancers will waltz their way into Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Ma y 16. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 21, at 10am, with a pre-sale on Thursday 20.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Speculation about the new series of the BBC’s huge hit show, starting this autumn, had already begun with the news that judge Darcey Bussell had decided to leave.
We already know that Pasha Kovalev won’t be in the next Professionals line-up as he has also left the show.
Booking details at strictlytheprofessionals.com or www.flydsaarena.co.uk