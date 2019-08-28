Sheffield record store date for band The Futureheads
Sheffield independent record shop Bear Tree Records hosts an acoustic set from The Futureheads to celebrate the release of their sixth studio album, Powers.
Recorded and self-produced at Newcastle's First Avenue Studio, the band say that Powers is a record that looks “at the balance of power in a personal, political and relational sense”.
Having first emerged at the start of the 2000s amid a swarm of guitar bands, the Sunderland quartet, with their spiky, playful sensibilities, stuck out from the off.
Singer Ross Millard said: “Obviously it’s an absolute privilege to come back and still have fans and that’s something to cherish but I also think we’ve got a bit of a job to do about letting people know that there’s more to this band than you might have thought.”
The acoustic session takes place at 6pm on Tuesday, September 3.
Pre-order the album from beartreerecords.com to guarantee entry. The venue is in The Forum on Devonshire Street.