Sheffield rated best city in Yorkshire for a night out - as figures show average cost of a pint is £3.50

The figures are based on drink prices, number of options available and the amount of Halloween club events running from October 28 to 31.

Sheffield is fifth on the list, compiled by MrQ after it analysed 35 locations across the UK. Figures show the cost of 500ml of beer is £3.50 in Sheffield, cocktails are £7,

there are 125 clubs and 22 Haloween events.

Sheffield is among the top five best places in the UK for nightlife according to a new survey.

London is top with 163 Halloween events, Liverpool is second with 62. Sheffield is the top city in Yorkshire.

Figures show London has a wealth of options for those who like to party with over 1,000 clubs to pick from.

However, you can expect to pay top prices for drinks at £5 a pint and £12.00 a cocktail on average. Unsurprisingly, the capital has the most going on for Halloween with 163 nightclub events planned.

Liverpool follows in second with reasonable drink prices at £3.50 for a pint and £8 for a cocktail on average. The city has an array of night spots for party-goers at 270 and more than 60 club events scheduled for Halloween weekend.

Swansea and Aberystwyth are officially the cheapest places to buy cocktails on a night out, costing just £5.66 and £6 on average per drink. Meanwhile, Stirling and Durham are the cheapest locations for a pint costing just £2.65 and £2.69 on average.

The figures come as beer prices are set to rise by 30p a pint even before any duty increases are potentially announced in Rishi Sunak’s Budget, according to reports.

More than eight in 10 pubs have bumped their prices or plan to do so as rising costs are passed on to punters. This includes those caused by higher wages along with energy and supply shortages, The Times reports.

Soaring prices have left publicans appealing to the Chancellor to freeze the alcohol duty rate amid fears the £6 pint could become commonplace in London and the south-east.