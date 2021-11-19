Sheffield Music: Purple Disco Machine remixes The Human League’s synth-pop classic, Don’t You Want Me

The German disco and house music producer and DJ, real-name, Tino Schmidt, pays homage to one of his inspirations with this anniversary-nodding re-envisioning of a song long adored in the synth-pop and electronic music hall of fame. Purple Disco Machine’s ‘Don't You Want Me (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’ is out today.

The original release is memorable for a number of reasons, one being an instant classic and the second being that The Human League were formed in Sheffield, while also being the folks behind the song being featured on that Christmas advert and there’s more besides.

The Human League were one of the earliest and, dare we say, most innovative electro-pop and purveyors of synthesiser rhythms. An unforgettable marriage of infectious melodies, combined with state-of-the-art technology – at least at the time – proved massively influential for many acts who followed. The original version of Don’t You Want Me was the 5th biggest song of the 80s and in as recently as 2012 it was still in the 30-best-selling singles of all time in the UK, it continues remain highly-revered even to this day.

Purple Disco Machine, aka Tino, must be doing something right as The Human League frontman Phil Oakley even had a few rather kind words to say on The Human League - Don't You Want Me (Purple Disco Machine Remix):

"I can’t say how happy I am with the Purple Disco Machine remix of “Don’t You Want Me”. Because my favourite pop music ever is Disco I’ve been following Tino Schmidt for a few years, both for his original songs and his terrific remixes. Although I’m happy with those remixes that are a completely alternate take to the original I’m really knocked out that Tino’s mix is the first since the original that totally understands the spirit and enhances it while bringing our track right up to date, standing powerfully up against my favourite contemporary dance tunes. And now I’m going to listen to it again, as loud as the neighbours will stand!"

The electric-remix, pun-intended, brings the song to life in a very different and genuinely contemorary way, while still remaining cognisant of its source material. TLDR; it’s a bit of a clubhouse banger in waiting.

Here’s the best part though, The Human League - Don't You Want Me (Purple Disco Machine Remix) is out today and it’s being released by Positiva Records. You can listen to it right now on all major streaming platforms.