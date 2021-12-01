Sheffield Music Live: The Clark Tracey Sextet brings the Jazz vibe to Crookes Social Club in December

Aside from Clark, a six-time winner of Best Drums in the British Jazz Awards, Tom Ridout and James Owston were both past finalists in the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year competition. They are joined by rising star James Wade-Sired and two multi-talented, experienced musicians in Mark Armstrong and Gareth Williams. From his own experience of over 40 years in jazz, Clark leads them through bebop to post-bop, a highly accessible journey that swings all the way.

Clark Tracey’s music is rooted in the bebop and hard bop traditions and over the years, he has played alongside some of the most important jazz artists at home and abroad with esteemed-American performers such as; Johnny Griffin, Pharaoh Sanders, John Hicks, Bud Shank, Red Rodney, and Scott Hamilton and British musicians including Ronnie Scott, John Surman, Alan Skidmore, Kenny Wheeler, Alan Barnes, Don Weller and Tommy Smith. Tracey has also recorded 15 albums, as well as been recognised for his talents with ‘Best Drums’, no less than six times, in the British Jazz Awards — most recently receiving the accolade back in 2018.

On the night, Clark Tracey will be on the drums, accompanied by Tom Ridout on reeds, Mark Armstrong playing the trumpet, James Wade-Sired on trombone, piano shall be performed by Gareth Williams, and James Owston adds another layer on bass.

Jazz musician Clark Tracey

For further information, go to: www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

The 'Clark Tracey Sextet' takes place at Crookes Social Club on Friday 3 December at 8.00 pm. Tickets are available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz