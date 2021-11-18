Sheffield Music: IDLES frontman Joe Talbot 'In Conversation' at The Foundry, Sheffield

Joe Talbot is the frontman of IDLES. A self proclaimed ‘angry band from Bristol’ who have become a beacon of hope for guitar music and a key voice amongst a new wave of artists fighting back in a tough socio-political climate with punk spirit.

Fast forward to 2021 and IDLES are now readying their fourth album in as many years, with ‘CRAWLER’ which hit the shelves on November 12, 2021, via Partisan. On ‘CRAWLER’, the group brings to life vivid stories of trauma, addiction and recovery with its most soul-stirring music to date. The 14-track project was recorded at the famed Real World Studios in Bath during the COVID-19 pandemic and co-produced by Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Following the release of ‘CRAWLER’ on November 12, 2021, the frontman is taking the opportunity to sit down and discuss the record in greater detail at a short series of intimate Q&A sessions.

This will see Talbot take a deeper dive into the thinking behind the album as well as chatting about life, music and more, Talbot will be in conversation with Creation Records legend Alan McGee.

Taking the country by storm in recent years, from incredible sets at festivals like Glastonbury to nominations for the coveted Mercury Prize with their acclaimed second album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, IDLES have staked their place as one of the world’s most vital acts. Last year, IDLES released ‘Ultra Mono’, a record that debuted at #1 on the UK charts, and in the US went #1 on the Emerging Artists chart, Top 10 on Album Sales, Vinyl Sales, Rock Albums, and on the Alternative Album charts. The album received widespread critical acclaim, in addition to major profiles both sides of the Atlantic including with The Guardian, NME, New York Times, Rolling Stone + more.

McGee is a renowned mogul and maverick of the music industry, back in 1983 he founded the iconic Creation Records, which saw him signing stars including Oasis, Super Furry animals, Ride, My Bloody Valentine, The House of Love and Primal Scream to name but a few. McGee went on to found a new label Poptones in 2000 and run Death Disco, an international club night. In 2018, he launched a new label, Creation 23, before morphing into his current It’s Creation Baby label earlier this year with the aim of bringing the world an array of brand new talent including The Clockworks, D.O.T.H.S, Cat SFX and more. 2021 also saw the release of the hit biopic Creation Stories (directed by Nick Moran) which put McGee’s legendary life story to film for the first time.

This limited run of shows will also offer the audience a unique opportunity to ask their own burning questions to the IDLES mainman.

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot

You can buy tickets to Joe Talbot: In Conversation for November 20, 2021 at The Foundry, Sheffield online here. Doors open at 18.45pm.

CRAWLER is out now on all streaming platforms.

Music mogul and industry maverick Alan McGee will be speaking to Joe Talbot. Photo by Zoë Law

