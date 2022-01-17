Sheffield music festival weekends set to return this month

The Singers' Platform focuses on young singers from universities and conservatoires across the country.

In 2020 the David Clover annual Festival of Singing barely got off the ground, in 2021, they managed just a single concert, but for 2022 organisers are determined to put on a full programme of music.

There will be more performances and performers than ever before in two weekends in January and February, and a Showcase concert in July.

The first weekend, the Singers’ Platform, January 27-29, focuses on young performers from conservatoires and universities at the start of their careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second, Festival Weekend, February 4-6, provides opportunities for singers from Sheffield and the surrounding area, with ages 9 and over represented.

Anthony Trippett, publicity officer for the David Clover Festival of Singing, said: “If you are a performer, you look for opportunities to perform and this concert provides that. It is a good moment for Sheffield. It has got a community feel.

"Music is under siege in schools, there is less and less money for it and less and less provision. It is being squeezed out. This festival supports what activities there are in schools.

At both weekends, singers display their talents in a broad range of music including: opera, oratorio, and classical and modern songs.

The festival provides an opportunity for singers of all ages to perform.

The festival, which is one of few purely singing festivals in the UK, takes its name from a charismatic Musical Adviser for Sheffield, David Clover, still revered and fondly remembered more than forty years after his death for his inspirational and transformative approach to singing.

The singers are encouraged and guided by professional adjudicators of international standing, and can win prizes and gain opportunities for further performances and career advancement.

Anthony added: “Performing in public is very good for the self confidence of people of any age. Later in life you are required to speak in public and the first few times you do it you are terrified.

“Singers have been tremendously frustrated over the last couple of years. Choirs have been hardly able to meet, there have been far fewer concerts. I am hoping we are beginning to get through Omicron and return back to normal.”