Sheffield Leadmill gig for Olivia Dean on tour to help revive live music venues

The East London-based RnB singer and her band are back in the customised yellow van they used to tour in last summer, to bring people around the country some much-needed live music at a series of socially-distanced gigs.

Olivia has just released a new single called Slowly. She said: “Slowly feels like one of the most vulnerable songs I’ve ever written.

"I used to think falling in love was supposed to be chaotic, fiery and tumultuous, but I’ve realised that really, to fall in love normally - and to have a healthy and ordinary relationship is a beautiful thing. It’s a song asking for patience when starting to fall in love.”

Olivia Dean.

Artists including Olivia, Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Frank Turner and many others, including Mahalia who appears at Tramlines next weekend (July 23-5), will tour the UK this summer to bring friends and communities back together around the return of live music to our beloved grassroots venues.

The Revive Live touring programme has been backed by the National Lottery. The Music Venue Trust supported the Leadmill as part of its #Saveourvenues fundraising campaign last year, encouraging fans to donate to help support their favourite live performance spaces around the country to survive the closures forced by the pandemic.

For details of the tour, go to musicvenuetrust.com/the-national-lottery-revive-live-tour

Leadmill.

Some dates have already sold out but more are being announced during the summer.