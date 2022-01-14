Sheffield Jazz season welcomes artists from around the world

Details of the spring season have been released, with artists from around the world performing.

On January 21, Scottish alto saxophonist Rachel Cohen makes her Sheffield debut leading her own quartet and the following week it’s South African pianist/harmonica player Adam Glasser’s quintet, including guitarist Ant Law and George Crowley on tenor sax, playing his trademark township jazz.

On February 4, in demand saxophonist Julian Siegel brings his quartet to Crookes. Multi award winning saxophonist Mark Lockheart appears on February 25 with his exciting new band ‘Dreamers’, a quartet with a bold and unique sound with wide ranging influences.

The first of three contrasting gigs at Crookes in March features alto saxophonist Martin Speake’s International Quartet on the 4th, with German-born pianist Hans Koller and a top Danish rhythm section. This is followed a week later by highly original Swedish singer Emilia Mårtensson and her quintet, featuring MOBO award winning saxophonist Adam Waldmann. On Thursday 25 Sheffield Jazz makes its only visit of the season to Firth Hall for renowned pianist Jason Rebello and his trio.

Gigs continue in April, May and June, ending with a special one–off by an all-star international band - French drummer Olivier Le Goas’ band of New York-based musicians ‘Reciprocity’.

Visit sheffieldjazz.org.uk for details and book tickets at ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​