The spring 2022 season for jazz will see a rich mix of jazz artists and bands.

The season starts at the Crucible studio on January 8 where Toni Kofi’s Kind of Blue sextet will be performed to celebrate Miles Davis’ classic album.

Two more jazz gigs take place in Sheffield in January, both at Crookes Social Club. The first, on January 21, will see Scottish alto saxophonist Rachel Cohen making her debut in Sheffield where she will lead her own quartet, and the following week, South African pianist and harmonica player Adam Glasser’s quintet will perform his trademark township jazz.

Julian Siegel brings his quartet to Sheffield on February 4. Credit: Michael Graber

Two more gigs take place at Crooks in February. In demand saxophonist Julian Siegel brings his quartet to Sheffield on February 4, followed by multi-award winning saxophonist Mark Lockheart on February 25, with his unique quartet band Dreamers.

In March, three jazz gigs come to Sheffield each with contrasting styles. Alto saxophonist Martin Speake’s international are first up at Crookes on March 4, followed the next week by Swedish singer Emilia Mårtensson and her quintet which features MOBO award winning saxophonist Adam Waldmann. On March 25 at Firth Hall, renowned pianist Jason Rebello and his trio will perform.

On April 1, Duncan Eagles’ sax-led trio, Partikel, celebrates 10 years together at Crookes followed by a quartet fronted by the saxophonist Tommaso Starace and award-winning British tenor player Dave O’Higgins a week later. April gigs finish on April 29 with the inventive pianist Liam Noble and his trio.

Sex led trio Partikel come to Sheffield on April 1. Credit: Rob Blackham

For May, inventive Swiss piano trio, VEIN, perform at Crooks on May 6, followed the next week by pianist John Law and his Re-Creations band. On May 20, the ever popular Mingus Profiles sextet return, who are celebrating the centenary of Charles Mingus’ birth in 2022.

The final date for the Spring 2022 season is a one-off special gig by an international band – French drummer Olivier Le Goas’ band of New York-based musicians Reciprocity. The band also features US guitarist Nir Felder and Doncaster born pianist John Escreet.

Gigs are subject to change with government restrictions, information on that and precautions can be found at www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk