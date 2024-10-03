Sheffield International Concert season returns

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The highly anticipated return of the Sheffield International Concert Season begins on 12 October 2024, with the opening performance by The Hallé at Sheffield City Hall. This season will feature a lineup of world-class orchestras, soloists, and conductors, promising to deliver a special musical journey from October 2024 through to June 2025 with a total of 13 shows.

Opening the season, The Hallé will be conducted by Tianyi Lu, with renowned cellist Alban Gerhardt performing Dvořák's joyous Cello Concerto. The programme also includes Brahms’ Symphony No.3 and a rare performance of Andante Quasi Recitativo for Strings by Swedish composer Elfrida Andrée.

Following this, the series will showcase performances from a variety of orchestras, including the Royal Northern Sinfonia, Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and BBC Philharmonic, among others. Audiences can expect a mix of classical works, festive favourites, and modern compositions. From Brahms and Beethoven to Piazzolla and Shostakovich, each concert promises a different symphonic experience.

For more details on the season and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice