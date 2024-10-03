Sheffield International Concert season returns
Opening the season, The Hallé will be conducted by Tianyi Lu, with renowned cellist Alban Gerhardt performing Dvořák's joyous Cello Concerto. The programme also includes Brahms’ Symphony No.3 and a rare performance of Andante Quasi Recitativo for Strings by Swedish composer Elfrida Andrée.
Following this, the series will showcase performances from a variety of orchestras, including the Royal Northern Sinfonia, Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and BBC Philharmonic, among others. Audiences can expect a mix of classical works, festive favourites, and modern compositions. From Brahms and Beethoven to Piazzolla and Shostakovich, each concert promises a different symphonic experience.
For more details on the season and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.
