Sheffield improvised comedy Work in Progress takes a look at office politics
A new comedy show is based in the war-torn world of office politics.
Work in Progress is an improvised show slightly different to the more familiar format, usually created around a series of short sketches.
The show runs at the Local Theatre in Snig Hill, Sheffield from September 18 to 21.
Based on audience suggestions, a cast of talented improvisers will base their comedy on workplace intrigues and passive aggressive email sign-offs, places where bosses talk about low-hanging fruit and peeling the onion.
The show is presented by Work in Progress Comedy, with support from the Local Theatre.
Tickets cost £8 or £5 concessions. They are available through www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/work-in-progress-tickets-64822053507 or go to www.thelocaltheatre.com/events