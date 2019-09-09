Sheffield improvised comedy Work in Progress takes a look at office politics

A new comedy show is based in the war-torn world of office politics.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 12:31
The cast of Work in Progress, an improvised play set in an office, being performed at Local Theatre in Sheffield

Work in Progress is an improvised show slightly different to the more familiar format, usually created around a series of short sketches.

The show runs at the Local Theatre in Snig Hill, Sheffield from September 18 to 21.

Based on audience suggestions, a cast of talented improvisers will base their comedy on workplace intrigues and passive aggressive email sign-offs, places where bosses talk about low-hanging fruit and peeling the onion.

The show is presented by Work in Progress Comedy, with support from the Local Theatre.

Tickets cost £8 or £5 concessions. They are available through www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/work-in-progress-tickets-64822053507 or go to www.thelocaltheatre.com/events