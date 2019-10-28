Sheffield improv team battle Cast Vs Crew brings new comic twist to classic fairy tales
Budding new theatre group Foolish Bandits are returning to Sheffield with their show Cast Vs Crew with an updated format.
The show sees the Cast attempt to perform an audience-chosen fairy tale while the Crew of techies throw everything they’ve got at the Cast to try and stop them.
The show sees unexpected twists and turns as both teams attempt to outdo the other using a mixture of improv skills, theatre knowhow and (most importantly) sheer determination.
The Cast must construct the fairy tale around a different genre each night.
With audience involvement encouraged, Foolish Bandits aim to retell the world’s favourite fairy tales in a way never seen before.
See the show at the Local Theatre, Snig Hill, Sheffield from November 6-9.